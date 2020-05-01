Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 10,739 Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Cyclerion Therapeutics worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,827 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 73,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of CYCN stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter.

