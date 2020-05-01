Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,102 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIGB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,913,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,991,000 after acquiring an additional 183,556 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,351,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,076,000 after acquiring an additional 22,240 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,783,000 after acquiring an additional 58,621 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,057,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,642,000 after acquiring an additional 55,604 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,709,000.

Shares of GIGB stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.65 and a 1 year high of $55.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.47.

