BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Raises Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,057 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Umpqua by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

UMPQ opened at $12.52 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.42). Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $259.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Umpqua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.