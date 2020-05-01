BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires 2,085 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $612,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 26,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 167,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.28. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average is $40.11.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

DY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

