Bank of America Corp DE Has $345,000 Stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.08% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 305,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 42,348 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 78,838 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 16,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 423.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark bought 22,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $173,123.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,924.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks bought 4,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $32,283.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,787.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 27,894 shares of company stock valued at $212,317 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

CCRN stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $234.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

