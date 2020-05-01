Cwm LLC Sells 185,547 Shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,547 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.11% of Stitch Fix worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,359,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,532,000 after purchasing an additional 983,001 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,724,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,228,000 after buying an additional 241,532 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,808,000 after acquiring an additional 69,428 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,006,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,816,000 after acquiring an additional 129,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 703,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after purchasing an additional 184,546 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director J William Gurley bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,624,219.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,300,000 shares of company stock worth $19,625,000 and have sold 84,503 shares worth $2,242,558. Company insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFIX opened at $16.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Stitch Fix Inc has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $21.70.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $451.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.59 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

