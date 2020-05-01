Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 5,272.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,481 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,895 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 374.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth $339,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 24.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 83.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,391 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Western Digital by 3.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,024 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WDC shares. Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.76.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.80. Western Digital Corp has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.49%.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $302,703.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,874,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

