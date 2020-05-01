Cwm LLC Invests $1.30 Million in SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 277,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 6,046.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00.

Shares of SDC opened at $7.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $21.10.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $196.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

