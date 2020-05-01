Cwm LLC Sells 1,776 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 1,428.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. BOCOM International downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $100.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.47. Baidu Inc has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $168.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.64.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

