Cwm LLC Acquires 6,714 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,202 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $45,969,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $33,659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,369,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,973,000 after acquiring an additional 141,109 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $3,933,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,019,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,876,000 after purchasing an additional 112,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GBCI. DA Davidson upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other news, CEO Randall M. Chesler bought 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.20 per share, with a total value of $99,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,389.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Murdoch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $242,137 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GBCI stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $46.51.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 48.74%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

