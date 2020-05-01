Cwm LLC Sells 69,014 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 94.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,014 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 52.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $299.81 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $384.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.1098 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

