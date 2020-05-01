Cwm LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 19.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laffer Investments raised its stake in United Technologies by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 10,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 194.5% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,811,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $453,864,000 after buying an additional 43,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

UTX opened at $67.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The firm has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.29 and its 200-day moving average is $129.65.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

