Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Separately, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth $1,109,000.

UFEB opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.83. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01.

