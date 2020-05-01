ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 470.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,031 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.05% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 90,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 45,034 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 232,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 100,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $55.33 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $60.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.21.

