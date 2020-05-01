Cwm LLC Acquires 14,268 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 9,640.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 279.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Waste Connections from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.87.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WCN stock opened at $87.10 on Friday. Waste Connections Inc has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $105.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.01 and its 200-day moving average is $91.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.41.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.