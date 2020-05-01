Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.10% of Weis Markets worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMK. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 45.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 10.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of WMK opened at $51.34 on Friday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $52.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of -0.15.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $902.39 million during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.51%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.