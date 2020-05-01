CX Institutional Purchases 40,772 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 364.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,772 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.86. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $48.17.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

