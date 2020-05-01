CX Institutional Has $1.36 Million Position in IBM (NYSE:IBM)

CX Institutional raised its position in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 2,052.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in IBM were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IBM by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,677,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,840,000 after buying an additional 638,218 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp grew its stake in IBM by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 607,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,470,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in IBM by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 684,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,804,000 after acquiring an additional 132,455 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of IBM in the fourth quarter worth about $8,998,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of IBM by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,027,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.82, for a total transaction of $177,213.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,311.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $125.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.32 and a 200-day moving average of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.26. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 57.55% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IBM will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is an increase from IBM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.59%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on IBM from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of IBM from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of IBM from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IBM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.07.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

