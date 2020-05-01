Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 47.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,395 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $101,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,610.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KR. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their price target on Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $31.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

