Alcidion Group (ASX:ALC) Shares Down 100%

Alcidion Group Ltd (ASX:ALC)’s stock price dropped 100% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$0.16 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.16 ($0.11), approximately 1,244,368 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$495,393.00 ($351,342.55).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.19. The company has a market cap of $153.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.93.

In other Alcidion Group news, insider Katrina (Kate) Doyle (Quirke) acquired 1,000,000 shares of Alcidion Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$138,000.00 ($97,872.34).

Alcidion Group Limited provides health informatics software in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers Miya ED, which provides a set of clinical dashboards and ED whiteboards that allow emergency rooms to have a dedicated display for risk management; Miya Patient Flow that offers real-time patient journey and bed management solution for its hospital coordination, and risk and task management; Miya Revenue and Reimbursement, an enterprise analytics solution; and Smartpage, a secure healthcare messaging system that enables communication to enhance the coordination of care.

