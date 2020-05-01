Analysts Set Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Target Price at $48.17

Shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UFPI shares. ValuEngine raised Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Universal Forest Products from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Universal Forest Products from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of Universal Forest Products stock opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.73. Universal Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.16%. Universal Forest Products’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.59%.

In related news, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $427,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Wooldridge acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.86 per share, with a total value of $46,860.00. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Universal Forest Products by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Universal Forest Products by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Forest Products by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Universal Forest Products by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Universal Forest Products by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

