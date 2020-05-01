AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

AXAHY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AXA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of AXA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AXA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $17.59 on Monday. AXA has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $28.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

