Brokerages Set Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) Price Target at $3.00

Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Newpark Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newpark Resources from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Newpark Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.
NR stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Newpark Resources has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.45.
Newpark Resources Company Profile
Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.
Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.