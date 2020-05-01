Brokerages Set Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) Price Target at $3.00

Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Newpark Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newpark Resources from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Newpark Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

NR stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Newpark Resources has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 31,413 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 699,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 143,906 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

