Burt Wealth Advisors Takes $533,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI)

Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. Burt Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $694,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 113,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ JKI opened at $120.44 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.86 and a 52 week high of $171.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.21.

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

