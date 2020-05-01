Burt Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.99 and its 200 day moving average is $53.41. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $55.41.

