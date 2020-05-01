73,914 Shares in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Purchased by Burt Wealth Advisors

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF makes up 0.6% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EELV. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,139,000. Wade Financial Advisory Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,154,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 98,940 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,724,000.

EELV stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Burt Wealth Advisors Takes $533,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
Burt Wealth Advisors Takes $533,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
Burt Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
Burt Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
73,914 Shares in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Purchased by Burt Wealth Advisors
73,914 Shares in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Purchased by Burt Wealth Advisors
Burt Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF
Burt Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF is Burt Wealth Advisors’ 10th Largest Position
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF is Burt Wealth Advisors’ 10th Largest Position
FirstCash Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
FirstCash Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report