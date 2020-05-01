73,914 Shares in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Purchased by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF makes up 0.6% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EELV. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,139,000. Wade Financial Advisory Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,154,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 98,940 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,724,000.

EELV stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73.

