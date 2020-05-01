Burt Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,569 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Burt Wealth Advisors owned about 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,097,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average is $39.28. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $43.65.

