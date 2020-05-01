Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Burt Wealth Advisors’ 10th Largest Position

Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.5% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 205,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 237,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,542,000 after buying an additional 56,872 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $69.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.46. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $81.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.