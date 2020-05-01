FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of FirstCash from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of FirstCash from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.00.

FCFS opened at $76.58 on Monday. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $60.04 and a twelve month high of $106.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.90 and a 200-day moving average of $80.61.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in FirstCash by 457.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

