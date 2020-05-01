ValuEngine Lowers Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer Daniels Midland from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.25.

ADM opened at $37.14 on Monday. Archer Daniels Midland has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.22.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,691,728.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco J. Sanchez acquired 1,370 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,471.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,948,310,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,048,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,211,000 after buying an additional 244,244 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,988,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,478,000 after buying an additional 1,793,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,076,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,403,000 after buying an additional 2,337,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,563,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,110,000 after buying an additional 122,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

