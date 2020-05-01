NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Shares Up 8.9%

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)’s share price shot up 8.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.44, 348,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 473,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on NRDBY. Deutsche Bank cut shares of NORDEA Bk AB SW/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of NORDEA Bk AB SW/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.20.

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. NORDEA Bk AB SW/S had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.353 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.24%.

About NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services for personal customers, small and medium businesses, and corporates and financial institutions in Europe. It operates through Personal Banking, Commercial & Business Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth Management segments. It offers personal banking products comprising corporate and household deposits; and household mortgage and consumer loans, as well as loans to corporates.

