Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Trading 5.2% Higher

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF)’s share price traded up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94, 1,100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Get Aixtron alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.