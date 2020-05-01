Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Trading 5.2% Higher

May 1st, 2020

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF)’s share price traded up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94, 1,100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95.

About Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF)

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

