Slang Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Shares Up 33.7%

Slang Worldwide Inc (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) shot up 33.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.13, 798,898 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 273% from the average session volume of 214,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26.

Slang Worldwide Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLGWF)

SLANG Worldwide Inc supplies and distributes vaporizer products to wholesale distributors and online consumers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australasia. Its vaporizers service various cannabis formats, including flower, liquid oil, and solid extracts. The company also markets companion accessories for its vaporizers comprising carrying cases, exchangeable faceplates, charging stations, cleaning kits, and other items.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Slang Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slang Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.