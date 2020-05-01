Slang Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Shares Up 33.7%

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Slang Worldwide Inc (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) shot up 33.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.13, 798,898 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 273% from the average session volume of 214,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26.

Slang Worldwide Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLGWF)

SLANG Worldwide Inc supplies and distributes vaporizer products to wholesale distributors and online consumers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australasia. Its vaporizers service various cannabis formats, including flower, liquid oil, and solid extracts. The company also markets companion accessories for its vaporizers comprising carrying cases, exchangeable faceplates, charging stations, cleaning kits, and other items.

