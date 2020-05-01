Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sierra Metals Inc (TSE:SMT)

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Sierra Metals Inc (TSE:SMT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Sierra Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.33.

Shares of TSE SMT opened at C$1.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.74. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.08 million and a P/E ratio of 43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$85.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.40 million.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Earnings History and Estimates for Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT)

