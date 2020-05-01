Royal Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:ROYE) Trading Down 49%

Royal Energy Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:ROYE)’s share price traded down 49% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51, 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09.

Royal Energy Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROYE)

Royal Energy Resources, Inc produces and markets coal from surface and underground mines located in Kentucky, Ohio, Utah, and West Virginia in the United States. It provides coal of various steam and metallurgical grades, including steam coal primarily to electric utility companies as fuel for their steam powered generators; and metallurgical coal for steel and coke producers who use its coal to produce coke.

