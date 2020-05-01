Beacon Lighting Group (ASX:BLX) Trading Up 9.1%

Beacon Lighting Group Ltd (ASX:BLX) shares were up 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$0.75 ($0.53) and last traded at A$0.72 ($0.51), approximately 50,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.66 ($0.47).

The stock has a market cap of $154.14 million and a PE ratio of 8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.66 and a 200 day moving average of A$1.04.

Beacon Lighting Group Company Profile (ASX:BLX)

Beacon Lighting Group Limited operates as a specialist retailer of lighting products in Australia, Hong Kong, Germany, the United States, New Zealand, and internationally. It designs, develops, sources, imports, distributes, merchandises, promotes, and sells light fittings, ceiling fans, and light globes, as well as energy products.

