Beacon Lighting Group (ASX:BLX) Trading Up 9.1%

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Beacon Lighting Group Ltd (ASX:BLX) shares were up 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$0.75 ($0.53) and last traded at A$0.72 ($0.51), approximately 50,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.66 ($0.47).

The stock has a market cap of $154.14 million and a PE ratio of 8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.66 and a 200 day moving average of A$1.04.

Beacon Lighting Group Company Profile (ASX:BLX)

Beacon Lighting Group Limited operates as a specialist retailer of lighting products in Australia, Hong Kong, Germany, the United States, New Zealand, and internationally. It designs, develops, sources, imports, distributes, merchandises, promotes, and sells light fittings, ceiling fans, and light globes, as well as energy products.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Lighting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Lighting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Burt Wealth Advisors Takes $533,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
Burt Wealth Advisors Takes $533,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
Burt Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
Burt Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
73,914 Shares in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Purchased by Burt Wealth Advisors
73,914 Shares in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Purchased by Burt Wealth Advisors
Burt Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF
Burt Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF is Burt Wealth Advisors’ 10th Largest Position
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF is Burt Wealth Advisors’ 10th Largest Position
FirstCash Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
FirstCash Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report