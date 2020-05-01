INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Shares Down 6.8%

INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:IAUGY)’s stock price dropped 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.35 and last traded at $18.35, approximately 750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $24.14.

INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IAUGY)

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products. The company operates through Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers consumer insurance products, such as motor vehicle, home and contents, lifestyle and leisure, and compulsory third party, as well as travel insurance, life insurance, and income protection products; and business insurance products, including business package, farm and crop, commercial property, construction and engineering, commercial and fleet motor, marine, workers' compensation, professional indemnity, directors' and officers', and public and products liability.

