NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) Shares Down 2.2%

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) were down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.06 and last traded at $20.44, approximately 18,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 19,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average is $25.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF stock. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Beck Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

© 2006-2020 Ticker Report