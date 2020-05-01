Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 4,012 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Burt Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors owned about 0.11% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $7,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 111,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Pacific Edge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 134,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after buying an additional 31,470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $59.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.31. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

