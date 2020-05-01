Burt Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,053,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,640 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up 7.4% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Burt Wealth Advisors owned about 0.88% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $16,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52.

