12,225 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by BT Wealth Management LLC

BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

VTI stock opened at $145.84 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

