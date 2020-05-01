Brinker Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2,237.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total transaction of $4,224,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,234,349.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.76, for a total value of $1,511,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,861 shares of company stock worth $15,425,748. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $510.88 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $619.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $480.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $552.07. The company has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $565.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $570.00 to $510.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.63.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.