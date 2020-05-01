Brinker Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,719 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,113 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Oracle by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,068,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,922,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,797,206,000 after purchasing an additional 469,848 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in Oracle by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,608,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,197,810,000 after purchasing an additional 326,268 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $1,083,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $52.97 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

