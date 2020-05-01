Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 44,895 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,895 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $50.93 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $51.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.47.

