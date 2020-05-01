Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Stock Holdings Lowered by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $597,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AON by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $172.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.29. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AON from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.50.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,562,882.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

