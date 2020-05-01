Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 19,606 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,606 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 45,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock opened at $53.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average of $53.84. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $60.64. The firm has a market cap of $279.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4171 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Macquarie lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

