Brinker Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,835 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,265 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 22.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 158.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 23.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Workday from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Workday from $262.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Workday from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.16.

In other news, Director Michael A. Stankey sold 857 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $124,959.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 101,577 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $14,851,573.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 627,480 shares of company stock worth $80,119,289. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $153.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Workday Inc has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $226.83. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

