CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,436 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI stock opened at $159.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.27. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.20%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday. New Street Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.36.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

