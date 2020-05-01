Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 538.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIN stock opened at $183.99 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $227.85. The company has a market capitalization of $101.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Also, Director Franz Fehrenbach purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.72 per share, for a total transaction of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,095.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.59.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

