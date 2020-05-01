Brinker Capital Inc. Has $6.43 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3,751.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 188,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after buying an additional 183,405 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS SMMD opened at $38.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.85. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $45.72.

